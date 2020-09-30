(The Center Square) – Attorney General Dana Nessel has opened an investigation into the Unlock Michigan campaign.
The group gathered more than enough signatures to repeal the 1945 law granting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order powers.
The investigation follows a Detroit Free Press article alleging an Unlock Michigan member committed crimes in collecting petition signatures.
“There’s nothing for her to investigate in Unlock Michigan,” Unlock Michigan spokesperson Fred Wszolek told The Center Square, saying that one bad actor infiltrated their group, urged people to act illegally, and then left the state.
That person was also an organizer for the Fair and Equal petition drive, Wszolek said.
Wszolek said the group is tossing out all signatures collected by circulators that the person trained.
It plans to submit over 500,000 signatures on Friday to the Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Office for verification, he added.
Nessel’s office has received complaints from residents who say they were deceived by an Unlock Michigan petition circulator who allegedly deceived individuals by telling them the petitions were to support LGBTQ rights, medical marijuana initiatives, or helping small businesses.
Nessel’s office also cited letters from the League of Women Voters and from election law attorney John Pirich, which called for an investigation into Unlock Michigan’s signature-collecting efforts.
“Our democracy is firmly rooted in the principles of an informed electorate which makes decisions at the polls based on reason and beliefs over lies and deception,” Nessel said in a statement.
“Our ballot initiative process allows efforts with strong public support to be presented to the Legislature. But that process becomes tainted when petition circulators manipulate and cheat to serve their own agendas. My office will investigate these allegations, and if there is a violation of law, we will prosecute those responsible.”
If 340,047 Unlock Michigan signatures are deemed valid, the GOP-led legislature could enact legislation that Whitmer couldn’t veto.
Wszolek said the signature review process should take about 60 days, citing a signed affidavit from Michigan’s Elections Director Jonathan Brater.
“The people of Michigan reserve for themselves the constitutional right to initiate their own laws," Wszolek said. "The legislature is Constitutionally given only 40 days to consider the legislation. But it’s supposed to come for a prompt vote, and there’s no reason why the Secretary of State can’t stick to the 60-day approval schedule."
“We intended for this legislation to come before the legislature this year. To drag their feet just disenfranchises the half-million people who exercised their Constitutional rights here.”
Benson’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment on how long it will take for her office to finish reviewing the signatures.
Voters Not Politicians (VNP), the nonpartisan group that led the petition drive to enact an independent citizen redistricting commission, supports Nessel's decision.
"Those who lie, cheat and abuse our initiative process undermine the public trust and threaten the ability of citizens groups like VNP to legitimately petition our government, as is our right under the Michigan Constitution," Executive Director Nancy Wang said in a statement.
"They also provide ammunition to legislators who seek excuses to weaken the people’s right to engage in direct democracy."