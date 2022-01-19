(The Center Square) – The University of Michigan will pay $490 million to settle allegations that the late sports doctor Robert Anderson sexually abused more than 1,000 people.
Multiple attempts by The Center Square to contact UM public relations staff remain unanswered. The Detroit News first reported the story.
More details are expected later Wednesday. The University of Michigan’s media team hasn’t responded to multiple requests for a comment from The Center Square. However, the News reported that the settlement allocates $460 million for about 1,050 claimants and $30 million for future claimants who choose to participate in the settlement before July 31, 2023.
The settlement ends one of the biggest sexual abuse scandals in the nation. Anderson died in 2008.
The news follows days after UM fired President Mark Schlissel for an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate employee.