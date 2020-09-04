(The Center Square) – Unions are pushing back on new Michigan Civil Service Commission (MCSC) rules approved in July, arguing in a lawsuit the rule “substantially impairs ... collective bargaining agreements … without any legitimate public purpose.”
The MCSC in a 3-1 vote approved a rule amendment that requires the state's 50,000 union workers each year to opt into dues deduction from their paycheck.
Starting Jan. 1, 2022, the state can’t deduct "agency" fees from workers’ paychecks.
The unions include the United Auto Workers, AFL-CIO, the Service Employees International Union, and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), which filed the suit before Labor Day weekend.
The lawsuit asks the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan to strike down the rules.
“We are disappointed, but not surprised that the Michigan Civil Service Commission is choosing to blatantly ignore the carefully negotiated collective bargaining agreements they themselves authorized in favor of political attacks,” the unions said in a statement.
“This is part of a long-running campaign against working families in Michigan and across the country, pushed by billionaire-backed anti-worker groups.”
Unions argued the rules violated the First Amendment Freedom of association and complicated renewing union membership, saying the change gave unions 11 weeks to explain the reauthorization process to 25,000 employees before the dues deductions expire on Oct. 4, unless previously reauthorized.
The unions alleged the rule conflicts with their collective bargaining agreements, which violates the Contracts Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Commissioner Jase Bolger had voted for the change, arguing that “unions will remain free to make their case,” while “workers will remain free to make their choice.”
Steve Delie, the free-market Mackinac Center for Public Policy’s director of labor policy, told The Center Square the new rules give workers a frequent choice whether they want to support their union or not.
Delie cited the U.S. Supreme Court decision Janus v. AFSCME, a First Amendment case that says by agreeing to pay union dues, a worker waives First Amendment rights, but that waiver can’t be presumed.
“Rather, to be effective, the waiver must be freely given and shown by ‘clear and compelling’ evidence,” the Janus decision stated. “Unless employees clearly and affirmatively consent before any money is taken from them, this standard cannot be met.”
Delie added: “The real objection is to the annual renewal requirement for that waiver, and it’s pretty clearly established that the waiver of a Constitutional right doesn’t last forever.”
Delie explained using an example of someone who waives a Miranda right to a police officer. If two days later, police don’t give that person their Miranda right, that’s a Fourth Amendment violation because the waiver isn’t eternal.
“It exists in a temporal space, and waivers have to be relatively connected in time to the time their right is being given up,” Delie said.