(The Center Square) – The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) says it met a Saturday goal to clear all unpaid jobless claims filed before May 1.
Approximately 97.2 percent of potentially eligible claimants either have received or are approved for benefits, the agency said in a news release.
Fewer than 39,000 unpaid claims require additional identity verification, and about 20,000 unpaid claims are pending for non-monetary issues.
“The UIA remains committed to quickly processing claims. While there is only [a] small percentage of eligible workers who have yet to be paid, we know that is no consolation to the thousands of claimants who are frustrated, desperate and owed the benefits they were promised,” Director Steve Gray said in a statement.
“We will not rest until the claims backlog is eliminated and all eligible Michigan workers get every single dollar they are entitled to.”
The UIA’s next goal is to determine about 30,000 unpaid claims filed before June 1 by July 20.
The agency will either pay out benefits, deem the claimant ineligible and explain why, or classify them as unreachable after multiple contact attempts.
Possible fraudulent claims have clogged the verification system and delayed some legitimate payouts for months.
The agency said it has resolved about 285,000 of 340,000 initially frozen accounts to prevent fraud after further claimant verification.
In June, a bipartisan group of lawmakers asked the UIA and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reopen regional unemployment offices to more quickly clear the backlog after Michiganders were sending hundreds of emails and making dozens of unreturned calls to the agency.
Those offices aren't yet open.
Lawmakers have criticized the agency for poor communication to those seeking jobless benefits, which led to $29 million given to the UIA to hire hundreds of additional temporary workers to process a historic number of claims.
From March 15 through July 6, the UIA paid out $15 billion in benefits to about 2.1 million eligible claimants who applied for state and federal benefits.