(The Center Square) – The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency said it’s aiming to clear a backlog of claims filed before May 1 by July 4.
About 11,824 workers applied before that date and are still waiting.
By Independence Day, the agency said it will pay out benefits, determine and explain why claimants are ineligible, or deem claimants unreachable after multiple attempts to contact them.
“While most of our eligible workers have been paid, the unprecedented number of claims during this crisis means that there are still tens of thousands of real Michiganders needing one-on-one review to pay benefits,” UIA Director Steve Gray said in a statement.
Gray said the agency is “working around the clock” to serve eligible claimants quickly.
The agency said it’s paid out $14.3 billion in unemployment benefits to 2 million workers since March 15, and 94.5 percent of all claimants have received or been approved for benefits.
The agency said it will soon set a goal to clear the claims backlog filed after May 1.
About 90,000 unpaid claims are marked as possible fraud, and 33,000 are pending for other non-monetary issues.
Lawmakers of both parties have asked the UIA and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reopen regional unemployment offices to handle claims with non-monetary problems.
Gray is scheduled to testify in front of the Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic on Wednesday morning.