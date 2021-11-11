(The Center Square) – Another defendant has been charged in the ongoing United Auto Workers (UAW) scandal.
The federal government has charged Timothy Edmunds, 53, with allegedly stealing more than $2 million in union funds. He is the 17th UAW official to face criminal charges.
For 10 years, Edmunds, 53, served as the secretary-treasurer of Local 412 of the UAW union headquartered in Warren. The local represents about 2,600 members.
Edmunds allegedly drained the Local 412 accounts of about $2 million by using Local 412 debit cards to spend $142,000 in personal purchases, cashing Local 412 checks worth $170,000 into his accounts, and transferring $1.5 million from Local 412 accounts into his accounts. According to the charges brought against him, Edmunds spent that money gambling, buying luxury clothing, high-end automobiles, and firearms. He created false bank statements and filed false reports with the Department of Labor.
According to court documents, between 2018 and 2020, Edmunds used the UAW Local 412 debit card to make more than $30,000 in unauthorized withdrawals at the Greektown Casino. While gambling at the Greektown Casino, records indicate Edmunds had cash buy-ins over $1 million and put over $16 million in play while betting at the casino.
Additionally, Edmunds registered at least 10 firearms over the past two years. The guns are valued between $500 and $2,000 per firearm. In Feb. 2016, Edmunds purchased a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT for $74,365. Four years later, Edmunds purchased a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk for $96,419, and one year later, Edmunds purchased a 2021 Dodge Durango for $76,491. Edmunds also leased two 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limiteds in December 2020.
Based on the charge of embezzling union funds, Edmunds faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Based on the charge of money laundering, Edmunds faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000. On the charges of filing false reports with the Department of Labor, failing to maintain union records, and making false entries in union records, Edmunds faces a maximum of one year in prison and a fine of $10,000.
Edmunds is the 17th defendant charged in connection with the ongoing criminal investigation into UAW corruption.
The 14 other people charged face a total of 283 months in prison, the Department of Justice says.
“Mr. Edmunds held a position of trust within the UAW and his alleged theft of nearly $2 million from UAW accounts is a betrayal to every UAW worker,” FBI Special Agent Timothy Waters said in a statement. “The FBI and its law enforcement partners will use all available resources to hold criminals accountable and seek justice for those victimized.”
The company, FCA US LLC, now known as Stellantis, pleaded guilty in January 2021 to conspiring to violate the Taft-Hartley Act and was ordered to pay a fine of $30 million and be subject to an outside monitor for three years.
Acting U.S. Attorney Saima S. Mohsin commended the work of the government to catch the alleged criminal.
“The members of the UAW deserve a union free of corrupt and crooked leadership,” Mohsin said in a statement. “We will continue to root out and prosecute those corrupt leaders who seek to use UAW funds as their own personal piggybank.”