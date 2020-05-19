(The Center Square) – Normally, Michigan residents would be champing at the bit to celebrate the traditional beginning of the summer season by heading north during Memorial Day weekend.
This is not a normal year, however.
It wasn’t until Monday afternoon that Michigan learned Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was relaxing her statewide lockdown orders to allow downstate residents to visit Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula beginning this Friday.
Before packing their cars and campers for the long weekend, however, short-term vacationers should be aware of the parameters of the governor’s new orders. Not every region many Michigan natives consider Michigan’s North Country are identified by Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-92.
For example, Clare, the city that bills itself Michigan’s Gateway to the North, doesn’t qualify to open as opposed to other municipalities in such counties as Grand Traverse, Wexford and Otsego.
Clare is in Region 2, which includes Clare, Isabella and Mecosta counties. EO 2020-92 only designates counties in Regions 6 and 8 to partially open.
The EO divides the state into eight separate regions, containing the following counties:
(a) Region 1: Monroe, Washtenaw, Livingston, Genesee, Lapeer, Saint Clair, Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne.
(b) Region 2: Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Ottawa, Kent, and Ionia.
(c) Region 3: Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, Saint Joseph, and Branch.
(d) Region 4: Oscoda, Alcona, Ogemaw, Iosco, Gladwin, Arenac, Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, and Huron.
(e) Region 5: Gratiot, Clinton, Shiawassee, Eaton, and Ingham.
(f) Region 6: Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, and Emmet.
(g) Region 7: Hillsdale, Lenawee, and Jackson.
(h) Region 8 (Upper Peninsula): Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton, Keweenaw, Iron, Baraga, Dickinson, Marquette, Menominee, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft, Luce, Mackinac, and Chippewa.
“Some regions of the state have just not been hit as hard by COVID-19, and they are in a better position to begin phasing in sectors of their economy,” Whitmer said in her Monday afternoon news conference.
According to EO 2020-92, bars and restaurants in Regions 6 and 8 may open to the public on Friday, May 22. The order still requires strict adherence to social distancing rules; requires patrons and employees wear masks (unless eating); and limits guests to 50 percent of an establishment’s normal occupancy limits.
Those who desire to camp out or park their campers and trailers, however, will find themselves out of luck. All of Michigan’s state parks and campgrounds are open only for day visits and will otherwise remain closed to overnight camping.
Dispersed camping – defined as camping on state property located at least one mile from designated rustic campgrounds – is scheduled to open on May 28. Pitching a tent in a state forest campground is prohibited until “at least June 9,” according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Overnight camping in state campgrounds and recreation areas is prohibited until June 21.
The DNR website also lists state park facilities closed beyond the dates listed above:
- Burt Lake State Park modern campground: at least July 17
- Interlochen State Park campground (South B loop): at least Aug. 7
- Indian Lake State Park modern campground: at least June 26
- Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park modern campground: at least July 31
- Lakeport State Park south campground (sites 301-356) and group-use campground: at least Aug. 7
- Sleepy Hollow State Park north campground (sites 1-100): at least Oct. 31
- Port Austin State Harbor: closed to new reservations for 2020 season
- Wilson State Park modern campground: at least July 31
Boating, including motorized boating, is allowed, although state harbors are closed. DNR operated boat access sites and facilities are open, but services may be limited until workers are available.