(The Center Square) – Two defendants have been charged in criminal complaints for an unemployment insurance benefit fraud scheme spanning at least five states and 470 claims, Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said Tuesday.
Tauheed Salik Wilder, 39, of Detroit, and Shuqueni Renee Franklin, 30, of Shelby Township, are charged in separate complaints with mail fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering.
Wilder and Franklin were arrested today.
Court documents say Wilder and Franklin attempted to steal $13 million but only netted a sum in the neighborhood over $4 million. Documents allege Wilder and Franklin filed numerous false claims using their own names and false Social Security numbers. Wilder and Franklin also used stolen identities to file false claims for unemployment insurance benefits. Wilder and Franklin were caught on bank surveillance cameras using ATM cards in names of individuals whose identity they had stolen to withdraw the illegally obtained unemployment benefits.
Julia Dale, the new director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA), welcomed the announcement.
“When someone loses their job, they trust that help will be there to get them through rough times. Thieves jeopardize that trust and threaten the safety net for those truly in need. We won’t let that happen,” Dale said in a statement. “Through the tireless work of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Fraud Task Force, we are bringing these criminals to justice and the Task Force partners should be commended for their efforts. I would also urge anyone who knows of any UI fraud scheme to go to Michigan.gov/UIA and click on the Report Fraud link.”
Dale has promised transparency in the UIA, an agency that a recent audit exposed for misspending nearly $4 billion.
“The funds stolen by these defendants were intended to be used to ease the burden of unemployment suffered by residents of Michigan and other States,” Mohsin said in a statement. “Those who steal unemployment benefits steal from all taxpayers and jeopardize the safety net Congress enacted to protect employees who lost jobs during the pandemic. These arrests reflect our ongoing commitment to investigating these schemes and bringing the people who commit these crimes to justice.”