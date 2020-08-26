(The Center Square) – Federal agents have charged a Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency employee (UIA) and a Detroit woman with stealing $1.1 million of unemployment insurance money meant to help struggling Michiganders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jermaine Rose, 41, a UIA lead claims examiner, and Serenity Poynter, 36, are accused of teaming up to defraud the state, according to U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider.
Rose was tasked with reviewing, processing and verifying the legitimacy of unemployment insurance claims. A criminal complaint accuses Rose of ordering the payouts of hundreds of fraudulent claims beginning in May and overriding the system’s “fraud stops.”
The charges against Rose claim he fraudulently disbursed more than $1.1 million of federal and state funds intended for unemployed, vulnerable Michiganders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At a time when thousands of people in Michigan are out of work because of the pandemic, the defendants are charged with stealing unemployment benefits that should have gone to Michiganders trying to feed their families," Schneider said in a statement.
"Anyone who steals unemployment funds steals from the people of Michigan,” he added.
Rose partnered with Poynter, who allegedly filed at least 25 fraudulent claims seeking more than $350,000 in benefits using bogus Social Security numbers and variations of her name, authorities say.
“The defendants in this case took advantage of the goodwill and generosity of the American people," U.S Secret Service Special Agent Douglas J. Zloto said in a statement.
"Out of greed and blatant disregard for those suffering during this pandemic, the perpetrators manipulated the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency system for personal gain. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners throughout Michigan to bring these criminals to justice.”
The state’s automated system identified many of those claims as potential fraud, but Rose allegedly overrode many of those fraud protections and attempted to override another $761,000 in fraudulent unemployment claims before the state stopped them from paying out.
“It’s disheartening that a public servant would abuse the trust of Michiganders because of their own greed, especially during a time when workers need this financial assistance the most," UIA Special Fraud Advisor Jeffrey Frost said in a statement.
"We thank the U.S. Attorney’s office and our other state and federal law enforcement partners for their efforts to protect workers and the integrity of the unemployment system."
This is the third unemployment insurance fraud scheme charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in over a month.
On July 17, 2020, Michigan charged contract employee Bandi Hawkins with scheming to defraud the state out of $2 million in unemployment insurance funds to purchase luxury items.
Last week, Southfield resident Samuel George Baker was charged with offenses from another unemployment insurance scheme in which Baker allegedly received $37,000 in benefits from his unemployment claims.
Last week, three Republican lawmakers called for Auditor General Doug A. Ringler to investigate the UIA’s hiring practices and the policies for rooting out fraud.