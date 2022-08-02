(The Center Square) – NBC News, Associated Press and even the Michigan GOP have declared Tudor Dixon victorious in the Republican primary for this fall’s gubernatorial race against Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
With 18 precincts reporting, Dixon garnered nearly 42% of the vote, compared to 20% of the vote won by Bloomfield Hills automotive retailer Kevin Rinke; Mattawan chiropractor Garrett Soldano with 19%; Allendale realtor Ryan Kelley with 18%; and Farmington Hills pastor Ralph Rebandt with 4.5%.
Dixon, 45, is from Norton Shores and is a former conservative media host and steel industry sales manager. She won the endorsement of the DeVos family in June, which helped fill her campaign coffer with another $1 million. Last week, she was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Another early declared winner was John James, who was declared the winner in the Michigan GOP House 10th District race against Tony Marcinkewciz. James previously ran unsuccessfully for U.S. senator against incumbents Debbie Stabenow in 2018 and Gary Peters in 2020.