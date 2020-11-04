(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump’s campaign said it filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims on Wednesday, seeking to halt ballot counting “until meaningful access has been granted” to review the ballot counting process.
“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be,” 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a press release. “President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law," Stepien continued.
“We have filed suit today until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else,” Stepien said.
Several Republicans alleged Wednesday they weren't allowed an equal number of poll watchers as Democrats to witness absentee vote-counting in Detroit's TCF Center.
As of 2:45 p.m. Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said they hadn't been served with the lawsuit.
“Michigan’s elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and public, and using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately," Nessel's press secretary Ryan Jarvi told The Center Square in an email.
"At this time our department has not been notified by the Court of Claims about this lawsuit and when we are served, we will review it and respond accordingly. Michigan will always continue to protect the rights of all voters to have their ballots counted.”
Trump took Michigan in 2016 by a margin of less than 11,000 votes.
Associated Press unofficial statistics say former Vice President Joe Biden is leading with 49.7%, or 2.62 million votes, over Trump’s 48.8%, or 2.57 million votes as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with 96% of precincts reporting.