(The Center Square) – President Trump approved Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request to extend the use of the Michigan National Guard through 2020 to assist with issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump granted Title 32 authority to give Guard members federal pay and benefits, which would otherwise have expired August 21, 2020.
Whitmer said the National Guard has been essential in emergency response so far.
“Our dedicated guardsmen and women will continue to be a crucial part of our recovery efforts moving forward. I thank the president for granting my request, and implore him to work with Congress on a bipartisan recovery package that protects American families, frontline workers, and small business owners," Whitmer said in a statement.
"The only way we will get through this is if leaders in the federal government put partisan games aside and work together to save lives.”
Whitmer asked Trump on July 10 to extend the Michigan National Guard deadline to run mobile screening facilities and COVID-19 tests, distribute food and medical supplies, and “support public safety when required”, according to the letter.
The extension federally funds 75 percent of the Guard’s cost from August 21, 2020, to December 31, 2020, and bills the state at 25 percent.
The Center Square has reached out for a cost estimate.
Whitmer, again, asked for more federal funding to fill the state’s $3 billion budget shortfall for fiscal year 2021.
“While I am grateful for the extension, the president’s decision to federally fund Guard activities at only 75% leaves states across the country with an additional cost when we're already facing severe holes in our state budgets,” Whitmer said. We need the president and Congress to work together in a bipartisan way to support states like Michigan.”