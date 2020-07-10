(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump approved Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a major disaster declaration after heavy rains and dam failures in May caused widespread flooding across mid-Michigan.
Trump announced the move on Twitter Thursday, also granting the request of U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, a Republican who represents hard-hit Midland.
“At the request of Congressman Moolenaar, I have approved a major Disaster Declaration to provide more than $43 million in Federal Funds to help the people of the GREAT State of Michigan recover from the recent dam break flooding," he tweeted. "I will always stand with Michigan!"
The declaration will unlock federal funding to those impacted in Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Midland and Saginaw counties.
The White House said the federal assistance can fund grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other relief programs.
Whitmer declared a state of emergency for impacted counties on May 19 after days of heavy rain caused the Edenville Dam’s failure, which further breached the Sanford Dam.
Excess water from the failed dams poured into the Tittabawassee River, prompting torrential floods that damaged 3,700 properties and sparked the evacuation of 11,000 people.
The catastrophic flooding caused an estimated $190 million of damage.
Only 14 percent of impacted households had flood insurance across the five impacted counties, according to Whitmer.
The Democratic governor celebrated the disaster relief approval.
“Seeing the people and businesses of these communities pull together to help one another after this 500-year flooding event continues to inspire me,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“The devastation of this disaster touched thousands of Michigan families and businesses and this federal declaration is an important step in our efforts to continue to provide assistance as they recover and rebuild,” she said.