(The Center Square) – The White House announced Saturday morning President Donald Trump declared that a disaster exists in Michigan, unleashing the flow of federal funding to the state for coronavirus relief.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday.
"This is a good start, and it will help us protect Michiganders and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“I’m hopeful that the president will review my request for individual assistance programs that would provide meals to families who need them and rental assistance and temporary housing for families. I look forward to the federal government’s continued partnership as we work to fight this virus.”
Whitmer said that Trump approved funding for the Crisis Counseling Program, personal protective equipment, Emergency Operation Center costs, medical supplies, and childcare.
Hazard mitigation assistance is under review, Whitmer said.
Whitmer tweeted Saturday morning that the state received nearly 113,000 N95 masks from the national stockpile, with an additional 8,000 more expected.
“Great news for our health care workers,” the governor tweeted. “We'll keep working hard along with FEMA and the White House to get more of the PPE we need to keep Michiganders safe.”