(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump’s administration has reduced scheduled increases in the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission standards previously set during the administration of former President Barack Obama.
Announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Highway Traffic & Safety Administration (NHTSA), the new standards are collectively called the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule.
CAFE and CO2 standards established in 2012 during Obama’s tenure called for an increase in miles attained per gallon of gasoline of 5 percent in model years 2021 through 2026. The revised rule reduces the increase to 1.5 percent NHTSA noted new vehicles must continue to meet Clean Air Act standards and, under the SAFE Vehicles Rule, year over year CO2 emission reductions will continue.
“We are delivering on President Trump’s promise to correct the current fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement.
“Our final rule puts in place a sensible one national program that strikes the right regulatory balance that protects our environment, and sets reasonable targets for the auto industry. This rule supports our economy, and the safety of American families.”
CAFE regulations were established by Congress in 1975 in an attempt to force U.S. automakers to increase vehicle fuel mileage. The combined standard for passenger vehicles, light trucks (both two-wheel drive and four-wheel-drive) is currently 29.4 miles per gallon.
“This rule reflects the Department’s #1 priority – safety – by making newer, safer, cleaner vehicles more accessible for Americans who are, on average, driving 12-year old cars,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao said in a statement.
“By making newer, safer, and cleaner vehicles more accessible for American families, more lives will be saved and more jobs will be created,” Chao said. “Today, President Trump is keeping his promise to autoworkers made three years ago that he would reinvigorate American auto manufacturing by updating costly, increasingly unachievable fuel economy and vehicle CO2 emissions standards, and that is what the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Rule accomplishes.”
Among the SAFE detractors are Obama, who tweeted his disapproval.
“We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic,” Obama said. “We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.”
Joseph Bast, however, disagrees with the former president’s assessment.
“This is great news,” said the president emeritus of The Heartland Institute in comments he shared with The Center Square.
“The Heartland Institute and Competitive Enterprise Institute have been pushing for repeal or at least scaling back CAFE standards for many years,” he said.
“The new standard doesn’t do away with CAFE, which is a pity,” he said. “But it reduces scheduled increases in existing CAFE standards to 1.5% a year instead of the 5% a year demanded by the Obama administration.”
Bast referenced Trump administration claims SAFE will reduce regulatory costs by an estimated $100 billion through the 2029 model year.
He also noted SAFE would “boost new vehicle sales through model year 2029 by up to 2.7 million vehicles, reduce the average price of a new vehicle by about $1,000, and result in about 3,300 fewer crash fatalities, 397,000 fewer injuries, and more than 1.8 million fewer vehicles damaged in crashes over the lifetimes of vehicles built according to these new standards.”