(The Center Square) – Voters in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties renewed a .2 mill, 10-year tax that gives the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) about $25 million of taxpayer money per year.
Oakland and Wayne counties passed the millage with about three-fourths of the vote, while Macomb County supported it with 62 percent.
The millage will cost an owner of a $150,000 home about $15 per year, officials said.
“I’d like to thank the residents of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties for voting yes for the DIA,” DIA director Salvador Salort-Pons said in a statement.
“The DIA millage renewal will ensure the museum can continue offering free field trips and free transportation to tens of thousands of students from local schools each year and free programming for local seniors. The millage also ensures free access to the DIA’s unique collection of art, culture and history for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne county residents.”
The millage passed easily in 2012 in Wayne and Oakland County but barely squeezes by in Macomb County with 50.5 percent of the vote.
Voters passed this millage despite recent lawsuits that claim a lack of transparency in the DIA adhering to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and the Open Meetings Act (OMA).
The DIA also renewed the millage two years early in a mainly Democratic election after it promised in 2012 that the millage was a one-time tax.
The DIA’s 2012 endowment was $91 million, which was boosted to $232 million in 2019.
Macomb County Commissioner Leon Drolet told The Center Square that he wasn’t surprised that the millage passed.
“The DIA tax proposal worked as planned by the DIA,” he said. “They put it on an election where about 68 percent of voters that turned out voted for Democrats, it was a Democrat presidential primary, essentially, and they got about 68 percent of the vote.”
The millage collected about $25 million last year over the tri-county area out of its $38 million operating budget.
The yearly county funds projected to be collected in 2022 are $5.8 million in Macomb, $13.6 million in Oakland, and $8.5 million Wayne County, for a total of $27.9 million, according to a February lawsuit.
A citizens group, Mr. Sunshine, sued the DIA last month, arguing that since about 60 percent of the DIA’s revenue is derived from taxpayer funds, it should be compliant with the OMA.
The lawsuit alleged that its closed-meeting policy resulted in it paying a company $3.2 million in investment management fees from 2018-2019.
“The Detroit Institute of Arts is a private not-for-profit entity that is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act or the Open Meetings Act,” DIA Executive Director of Marketing & Communications Christine Kloostra told the Detroit News in response to the inquiry.
Two bills filed Tuesday by Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, seek to clear those concerns.
“My family and I love what the Detroit Institute of Arts brings to our community,” Runestad said in a statement. “But every organization that receives taxpayer dollars should be transparent and accountable to the people who pay for it.”
Senate Bill 824 looks to make the DIA subject to the OMA, and Senate Bill 825 seeks to make the DIA subject to the FOIA.
DIA Supporters say the property tax funds tri-county residents’ admission to more than 65,000 pieces of art as well as Thursday programs for senior citizens.