(The Center Square) – Three new public charter schools are opening their doors for Michigan students this fall, including the state’s first charter school in the Keweenaw Peninsula.
The three new schools are Copper Island Academy in Calumet; Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan in Benton Harbor; and New Dawn Academy in Sterling Heights.
“At a time when Michigan parents seeking education options more than ever it would be good to see more of these opportunities,” Mackinac Center for Public Policy Education Director Ben DeGrow told The Center Square. “I hope to see more of these options in the future.”
There are now 294 public charter schools in Michigan, a number that takes into account the three new schools and the closing of another, ACE Academy, a Strict Discipline Academy located in Highland Park.
Serving grades K-8, Copper Island Academy’s curriculum is modeled on the traditional Finnish method of classical education.
“The staff and administration at Copper Island Academy is a team of experienced and qualified educators with deep ties to the area,” Michigan Association of Public School Academies Vice President of Public Relations and Media Buddy Moorehouse told The Center Square.
Bridge Academy, authorized by Central Michigan University, will cater to career-focused high school students, and is housed in the Michigan Works! facility in Benton Harbor. According to MAPSA, the school “aims to ‘bridge’ the gap between education and employment for southwest Michigan students,” especially those who haven’t fared well in traditional educational settings.
New Dawn Academy, authorized by Saginaw Valley State University, is providing a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math curriculum for grades K-8 in a bilingual environment.
“A charter school only opens when there’s a defined need for it in the community,” MAPSA President Dan Quisenberry said in a statement. “You have to demonstrate that you’ll be providing a quality educational option that isn’t currently available in the area.”