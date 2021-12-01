(The Center Square) – A shooter killed three students and wounded eight others at Oxford High school on Tuesday.
The victims are:
- 16-year-old Tate Myre
- 14-year-old Hanna St. Julian
- 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin
Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said the suspected shooter is an unidentified 15-year-old sophomore who is in custody. The suspect's father bought the 9mm handgun four days before the shooting, authorities said.
"This is every parent's worst nightmare," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
"My heart goes out to the families. This is an unimaginable tragedy," she said. "I hope that we can all rise to the occasion and wrap our arms around the families."
A video of the incident posted online shows a classroom of students refusing to open a door for the alleged shooter apparently impersonating a law enforcement officer. "Sheriff's office. It's safe to come out," the voice calls. Someone in the classroom responds: "We're not willing to take that risk right now!"
The students noticed something wrong when when the alleged shooter said, “See my badge, bro.” The video posted on Tik Tok says those students later escaped out a window.
In a Facebook post, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office grieved for the families affected.
“My heart aches for families that will never be the same and a quiet sweet community that had its innocence shattered. I have seen far too many bodies and death in my career, but children’s are always the worst.”
The post said that lockdown protocols saved lives.
“I am super proud of our team as they continue to work through the night and I know the work they did this day saved lives,” the post said. “It is also evident from the scene that the lockdown protocols, training, and equipment Oxford schools had in place saved lives as well. I will close this day with more prayers, as we will be back at it in a couple of hours. “
The Oxford High shooting isn’t the most deadly school violence in Michigan history. On May 18, 1927, a school board treasurer named Andrew Kehoe detonated a homemade explosive, killing 38 children and six adults at the Bath School, about 12 miles from Lansing.