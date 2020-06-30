(The Center Square) – The Michigan State Capital Commission says an independent legal counsel found they hold the authority to ban guns on Capitol grounds.
In May, the six-member group voted to hire Gary P. Gordon of the Dykema law firm for a third opinion after Attorney General Dana Nessel and Capitol Commission Legal Counsel Amy Shaw disagreed.
Nessel wrote an opinion that the commission could ban guns after a group of protesters on April 30 entered the Senate gallery while carrying firearms and watched proceedings.
The group’s duties are to manage and restore Capitol grounds.
"I was very surprised," Vice-Chair of the Commission John Truscott said. "I was not a believer that we had that kind of authority.”
Commission Chairman Gary Randall presented three options: enact no ban; ban long guns; or ban all guns.
Enforcing a total ban would cost at least $250,000 to provide security measures such as a magnetometer, Randall said.
“We need to exercise some degree of due diligence before we launch into this,” Randall said..
Commission member Margaret O’Brien suggested they get a written commitment from Nessel explicitly stating the attorney general will defend the group if sued, no matter what decision they make.
Nessel had offered to defend the panel from future lawsuits if they did ban guns.
Commission member Joan Bauer encouraged the commission to quickly make a decision, saying that lives should outweigh the monetary cost.
"We need to focus on what we think the best policy is," Commission member William C. Kandler said. “It’s up to the Legislature whether or not they want to fund it. We should know what it’s going to cost.”
The new information leads to more questions that a subgroup will investigate.
Commissioners will work with the Michigan State Police, the Department of Technology, Management and Budget, and perhaps more before the panel proceeds.
Truscott and Kandler said they plan to return with a cost estimate, any possible problems, and stakeholder recommendations to share with the committee in its July 13 meeting.