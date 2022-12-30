(The Center Square) – In a year when the state was still reeling from COVID-19 and government restrictions imposed to remedy it, as well as a major election that saw an end to Republican legislative majorities for the first time since the early 1980s, 2022's top Michigan story focused on the auto insurance reform that sent $400 refund checks to Michigan drivers.
Here are the top 10 stories with the most page views from The Center Square this past year.
1. Whitmer: $400 checks should arrive by May 9.
The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association refunded $3 billion to insurers, which was sent to auto insurers that passed it to Michiganders with insured vehicles. Michiganders received $400 per insured car.
2. Republicans reeling after Democrats poised to sweep control in Michigan.
Democrats pummeled Republicans in the midterm elections, in which Democrats seized a political trifecta for the first time since 1983. Democrats will now work through a wish list that’s been pending for 40 years.
3. Experts question 'green' claims for electric vehicles.
After Michigan taxpayers footed more than $2 billion in electric vehicle subsidies, The Center Square explored ethical concerns of importing rare earth minerals essential for EV batteries. Overseas extraction of cobalt, lithium, and nickel often involves child slave labor and can damage the environment.
While they don’t guzzle gas, a single Tesla requires seven kilograms of lithium for its battery pack, which requires an energy-intensive extraction from the brine of salt flats that can damage the environment and cause water shortages, such as in Chile and Argentina.
4. Governor's lost case sends $200,000 in attorneys fees to policy center's litigation effort.
Two years after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shuttered much of the state’s economy because of COVID, Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services must pay a total of $200,000 in attorneys fees to the Mackinac Center for Public Policy for when the Michigan Supreme Court ruled against Whitmer’s COVID lockdowns.
5. Father and three children, two others indicted in $1M COVID-19 fraud scheme.
A family affair of fraud, plus two others, failed to cheat taxpayers out of $1 million via unemployment insurance fraud and small business loans. The group claimed funds for a hair and nail salon but actually used the money to buy a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace SUV.
6. Michigan to send $140 million of marijuana tax revenue to local governments, and other programs.
After legalizing recreational marijuana in 2018, local governments with dispensaries are getting paid.
More than $1.1 billion of legal marijuana has been sold in Michigan in fiscal year 2021, and now, more than $140 million of tax revenue will kick back to local governments and other agencies. Of that amount, $42.2 million will fund 163 municipalities and counties, $49.3 million will flow to School Aid Fund, and $49.3 million will go to the Michigan Transportation Fund.
7. Nonpartisan audit reveals Michigan campaign irregularities.
The audit showed Michigan voting rolls were not properly updated before the November 2020 election.
8. House Appropriations Chair resigns over 'reckless' spending bill
Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, resigned as chair of the House Appropriations Committee after lawmakers decided to spend another $1 billion on economic development instead of using the $7 billion surplus to relieve taxpayers of high inflation.
9 Gov. Whitmer signs into law new saving program for first-time homebuyers.
The Senate Fiscal Agency noted the Senate bill would only benefit potential homebuyers who don’t require the subsidy because of the temporary nature of the deduction.
10. Critics blast Whitmer over latest audit uncovering $8.5 billion more in UIA misappropriations
An outside audit has uncovered the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency paid approximately $8.5 billion in fraudulent claims since March 2020.