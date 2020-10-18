Residents of Bay County need to make only $2,657 every month to maintain a modest standard of living, making it the least expensive place in Michigan to live, according to an analysis from 24/7 Wall St.

The Economic Policy Institute’s Family Budget Calculator was used to determine the local cost of living, which includes housing, food, health care, transportation and other necessities. In many of the locations examined in the study -- which identified the region in each state where the cost of living is lowest -- housing costs can account for less than 15 percent of total living expenses.

The monthly housing cost in Bay County was $502. And the median household income in the region stood at $48,005.

The May 2020 jobless rate there was 20 percent. Unemployment rates in half of the most affordable counties were above the 13 percent national average during the coronavirus pandemic, the website reported. And local population growth in recent years in many of these regions was less than the U.S. average.

The 24/7 Wall St. analysis ranked counties by estimating the cost of living for a single adult resident to have a modest quality of life.

---

Least Expensive Region in Each State

StateCounty / RegionMonthly Cost of LivingMonthly Housing CostsMedian Household IncomeMay 2020 Jobless Rate
AlabamaDale County$2,739$420$45,9607.4%
AlaskaAleutians East Borough$3,336$783$69,70615.8%
ArizonaPima County$2,881$568$51,0378.4%
ArkansasCraighead County$2,620$458$45,8688.5%
CaliforniaMerced County$2,946$565$50,12916.5%
ColoradoPueblo County$2,922$600$44,6349.2%
ConnecticutHartford County$3,192$773$72,3219.2%
DelawareSussex County$3,201$622$60,85316.0%
FloridaBaker County$2,741$493$61,7697.7%
GeorgiaMarion County$2,674$385$44,3096.2%
HawaiiHawaii County$3,719$823$59,29721.1%
IdahoBannock County$2,729$479$49,7397.6%
IllinoisAlexander County$2,731$304$34,70914.1%
IndianaElkhart County$2,665$519$55,39911.9%
IowaBlack Hawk County$2,685$517$52,68811.6%
KansasWyandotte County$2,741$546$44,87314.0%
KentuckyPulaski County$2,620$443$37,92111.8%
LouisianaCaddo Parish$2,813$566$40,86614.0%
MaineAndroscoggin County$3,103$634$51,4129.2%
MarylandBaltimore City$2,803$730$48,84011.1%
MassachusettsHampden County$3,121$744$53,40318.0%
MichiganBay County$2,657$502$48,00520.0%
MinnesotaBenton County$2,829$484$56,3579.7%
MississippiCoahoma County$2,685$455$30,00915.1%
MissouriSt. Louis City$2,625$578$41,10713.5%
MontanaCuster County$3,025$514$55,8416.5%
NebraskaDodge County$2,870$487$53,1013.8%
NevadaNye County$2,796$537$45,71115.1%
New HampshireCoos County$3,066$669$45,69617.9%
New JerseyCamden County$3,224$823$67,11815.0%
New MexicoBernalillo County$2,605$569$51,6439.2%
New YorkOrleans County$2,947$523$51,84311.6%
North CarolinaPerson County$2,995$468$48,81113.4%
North DakotaCass County$2,683$542$62,0317.8%
OhioLucas County$2,503$478$46,92418.7%
OklahomaChoctaw County$2,880$476$32,12913.5%
OregonDouglas County$2,913$506$45,81214.7%
PennsylvaniaLawrence County$2,664$494$48,86013.6%
Rhode IslandProvidence County$2,939$775$55,23317.1%
South CarolinaChesterfield County$2,788$452$40,03310.3%
South DakotaBeadle County$2,791$460$51,7006.2%
TennesseeGrainger County$2,626$420$42,99710.3%
TexasCameron County$2,531$564$37,13216.0%
UtahCache County$2,754$467$56,8404.8%
VermontOrleans County$3,370$627$47,91516.6%
VirginiaDanville City$2,694$505$36,30112.7%
WashingtonSpokane County$2,617$539$54,85215.1%
West VirginiaBrooke County$2,782$449$49,77213.2%
WisconsinSheboygan County$2,770$488$58,94312.5%
WyomingHot Springs County$3,028$511$51,8756.8%

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

Tags