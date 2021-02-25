(The Center Square) – Haywood Talcove, the CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ government division, says there’s an easy fix to a hundred-million-dollar problem sinking Michigan taxpayer money.
All 50 states are estimated to have $100 billion in unemployment fraud activity, Talcove said, driven by transnational criminal organizations located in Russia, China, and Nigeria.
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has paid out nearly $30 billion in benefits to 3.16 million claimants since March 15, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there’s no telling yet exactly how much was sent to unemployment fraudsters.
“A final determination as to the magnitude of unemployment fraud in Michigan is unlikely to be available until all instances of high-risk payments and credible reports of fraud are manually investigated,” UIA spokesperson Lynda Robinson told The Center Square. “As announced last year, we estimate the dollar value to be in the hundreds of millions.”
Michigan, like most states, didn’t have front-end technology to validate identities, Talcove said, likely because states didn’t predict foreign entities attacking them at scale.
LexisNexis is a multi-billion dollar identity verification and fraud-prevention service provider to the nation’s top 50 banks that have locked out much fraud. But meanwhile, many states’ unemployment systems are being ravaged by criminals.
“Whereas in the private sector, if you lost $100 billion in revenue or profit, obviously, you probably wouldn’t even have a company left,” Talcove said. “Private businesses, I think, have thought this through very carefully. They’ve experienced some horrific incidents” and relied on innovative solutions.
Government can install the technology in two days, and the cost savings alone would pay for the technology that is 99.59% effective and has stopped up to 1.7 million attacks in a single day, Talcove said.
The technology is quick and doesn’t require an in-person interview or people to provide documents, Talcove said, and the service costs about a dollar per transaction.
Talcove said data shows Michigan is still being attacked at scale by these fraudsters, which means the attack is working.
“They’re not hitting a system that they’re not actually stealing at scale,” Talcove said, adding that when you shut them down, they leave and go to another state.
LexisNexis provides identification verification by checking public record sources and information from the device, telling if it has been used to commit fraud, combined with machine learning and artificial intelligence.
Once the tools are installed, the state can tell “within milliseconds” if the claimant is who they say they are or if it’s fraudulent, Talcove said.
Those who draw unemployment benefits must pay federal taxes and, if paid to a criminal actor, victims may be stuck with income tax bills.
Talcove encouraged Michigan lawmakers to solve the fiscal sinkhole first before blaming each other.
“Every day that’s going by, Michigan is losing a tremendous amount of money to transnational organized criminal groups,” Talcove said. “You’re never going to get the money back. It’s really easy to fix.”