(The Center Square) – The family of Tate Myer, one of four students killed in the Nov. 30 Oxford High shooting, and others sued school personnel and the alleged shooter and his family on Thursday.
The lawsuit names as defendants Dean of Students Nicholas Ejak; counselors Pam Fine and Shawn Hopkins; three unnamed teachers; and shooter Ethan Crumbley as well as his parents.
The lawsuit seeks at least $25,000 and accuses the above of not stopping the fatal shooting, despite school officials witnessing warning signs from the younger Crumbley, including his drawing pictures of shooting victims and searching online for ammo.
Court records say Ethan texted his mother, saying “that there were demons, ghosts, and someone else in the home.”
Ethan “exhibited some concerning, strange and bizarre behavior which should have alerted his parents, as well as other people who had extensive contact with him, that he was suffering from significant psychiatric problems, and that he might have been subject to child abuse and/or neglect by his parents,” the lawsuit says.
Ethan Crumbley is charged with 24 criminal counts including first-degree murder and one count of terrorism. On Thursday, his defense attorneys announced they would pursue an insanity defense for their client.
James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
“The Oxford defendants … owed [Crumbley] the obligation to protect him from his own suicidal ideation and the clear risk that he would become a murderer, as he did,” the lawsuit states.
An earlier lawsuit targeting Oxford High over the shooting seeks $100 million.
Oxford High, about 42 miles north of Detroit, reopened this week.