(The Center Square) – A new survey completed by the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) showed that while wages and staffing levels have begun to increase, rising costs and a labor shortage threaten small businesses.
“The pandemic has been difficult for small businesses, but it’s clear that entrepreneurs are adapting and taking action to position their businesses for success,” SBAM President Brian Calley said in a statement. “It’s not surprising that most business owners oppose the vaccine mandate, especially given the worker shortage. This federal overreach threatens to make a difficult staffing situation even worse.”
The survey conducted Sept. 10-17 followed President Joe Biden announcement of a federal vaccine mandate for companies exceeding 100 workers. The respondents said 29% of small business owners supported but 58% opposed the measure.
The survey conducted of more than 680 Michigan small businesses also revealed that:
- 77% of businesses reported that COVID-19 had a negative impact on their business in 2020, and 67% of businesses are still feeling the effects.
- 79% of businesses reported higher cost increases than before the pandemic.
- 64% said it’s significantly harder to keep their business fully staffed.
- 47% of small businesses expect to grow employment levels over the next year.
- 62% of businesses have increased wages since the start of 2020 to attract and maintain employees.
- 55% of businesses reported reduced revenues in 2020 compared to 2019. 29% of those small businesses experienced a decline of more than 25%.
- 83% of those surveyed expect revenues to stabilize or increase in 2021.
- 16% of small businesses are pessimistic about the long-term survival of their business.