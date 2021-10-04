(The Center Square) – The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) released results of a recent nationwide restaurant operator survey. Data shows a business slowdown for the hospitality industry as Michigan faces its second winter while handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Findings included:
- 58% of operators say their restaurant experienced a decline in customer demand for indoor on-premises dining in recent weeks.
- 49% of operators say their restaurant is less profitable now than it was three months ago.
- 83% of operators say their total labor costs as a percent of sales are higher than they were prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
- 17% of operators think it will be seven to 12 months before business conditions return to normal for their restaurant, while 55% think it will be more than a year.
MRLA President and CEO Justin Winslow said some people have paused dining indoors again.
"As we approach Michigan’s fall and winter seasons and see consumer trends move away from in-person dining due to colder weather outdoors and concerns about the Delta variant, the recoil impact to the restaurant industry will be harsh, swift and very concerning,” Winslow said in a statement. “The impact of this virus and lack of state and federal support are still threatening the viability of our community restaurants."
The survey follows the 19th month after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as Michigan’s business industry grapples with a worker shortage, supply woes, and much uncertainty. Despite the challenges, Michigan’s hospitality industry appears in a much better spot than just over a year ago in November when there was no COVID-19 vaccine available and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took far-reaching actions to slow the spread of COVID-19, shuttering indoor dining statewide for 75 days.
Airport travel is linked to hotel and restaurant business. On Sunday, the Transportation Security Agency (TSA) said more than 2.1 million people traveled through airports compared to 900,911 on that day a year prior.