(The Center Square) – Michigan’s restaurant industry may lose $1.2 billion in sales in April.
Almost 250,000 restaurant employees have been furloughed or laid off since March.
That’s according to surveys from the National Restaurant Association (NRA) and the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA).
The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) released estimates Wednesday of COVID-19’s impact on the state’s hospitality industry of about 600,000 people.
“The prolonged closure of Michigan’s economy, while challenging for us all, has taken a particularly heavy toll on the state’s hospitality industry, which continues to suffer untenable losses,” MRLA President and CEO Justin Winslow said in a statement. “The road to recovery will likely be long as an uncertain general public awaits clarity on their safety.”
Survey results say:
- About 53 percent of Michigan restaurants are temporarily closed, and 2 percent are permanently closed.
- Almost 90 percent of restaurant operators in the state have laid off or furloughed workers since March, and 14 percent anticipate additional layoffs or furloughs within a month.
- Lodging operators have laid off or furloughed more than 87,000 workers since March.
- Hotels and major operators project occupancies below 20 percent for upcoming months – 15 percent below where AHLA says hotels might close permanently.
The NRA, AHLA, and MRLA in a news release shared possible solutions for Michigan’s hospitality industry:
1) Enact more flexibility in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP):
a. Allow restaurants and hotels to choose an eight-week loan period that works best for them that is at least three weeks after applicable shelter at home order is lifted;
b. Revise the loan forgiveness restrictions – that currently require 75 percent of the loan to be spent on payroll – to reflect better the unique challenge of closures and travel restrictions that have particularly hampered the hospitality industry;
c. Restore a 10-year loan repayment timeline for PPP as Congress intended. The two-year repayment mandate invoked by the Treasury Department further exacerbates the problem for an industry that will be slow to return to anything approaching normal sales and profitability.
2) Enact the “Restaurant and Foodservice Industry Recovery Fund” (RFIRF):
a. The newly conceived RFIRF is a $240 billion grant proposal that would compensate restaurants for capital and workforce expenses necessary to reopen successfully.
3) Tax Credits to meet new requirements:
a. When given the opportunity to reopen fully, restaurants and hotels will have little or no cash flow and significant new overhead associated with anticipated personal protection equipment requirements, increased sanitation, and diminished capacity through social distancing.
“The hospitality industry is simply too big to fail in Michigan,” Winslow said. “Collectively, we are 18,000 private businesses that employ one in eight Michiganders and generate nearly 10 percent of the state’s revenue.”
Winslow asked for additional help from politicians.
“Restaurants and hotels have been there for Michiganders, providing some of our favorite experiences and best memories. Now, in our time of need, we are calling on elected leaders on both sides of the aisle, in Lansing and in Washington D.C., to focus their energy and resources on saving this industry.”