(The Center Square) –A quarterly economic survey from Business Leaders for Michigan shows that local leaders are concerned about ongoing labor shortages and inflation.
The survey reported labor shortages pinched all job categories, including manufacturing, office, and front-line positions, with 85% of survey respondents expecting to have trouble filling positions over the next six-to-12 months.
“We must take significant steps to address the labor shortage across our state,” President and CEO of Business Leaders for Michigan President and CEO Jeff Donofrio said in a statement. “Our recent benchmarking study shows Michigan’s labor force participation rate is ranked 41st in the nation, and companies are feeling the effects. The historic state budget surplus gives Michigan a unique chance to increase the number of people with degrees and credentials and remove barriers to work, helping solve these talent gaps.”
About 49% of survey respondents expect inflation to continue at its current rate, and 34% expect it to increase over the next six-to-12 months, while 16% say inflation is likely to come down. The most significant impacts of inflation are in materials and wages.
About 70% of executives say their business is doing better than pre-pandemic, while 55% of executives say the Michigan economy will stay the same, 22% say it will improve, and 24% say it will get worse in the next six-to-12 months.
Meanwhile, 43% say the U.S. economy will stay the same, 28% say it will improve, and 28% expect it to get worse.
Other significant findings include:
- 94% of executives expect their company’s employment and capital investment in Michigan to stay the same or grow over the next six-to-12 months
- 75% expect their company’s real estate footprint to remain the same, while 4% expect it to increase and 21% expect it to decline over the next six-to-12 months
Business Leaders for Michigan conducted the internal member survey Feb. 1-15, 2022.
Investopedia says the labor force participation rate measures economic health by counting the active workforce by dividing the number of people ages 16 and older employed or actively seeking employment by the total working-age population.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the 12 months ending Dec. 2021, the U.S. labor force participation rate hovered around 61.5%.
Michigan has about $6 billion of federal money it plans to spend to recover from COVID. That money could lure Michiganders back into the workforce, which would boost the state’s tax base and ease a labor shortage.