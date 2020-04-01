(The Center Square) – The Michigan restaurant industry lost about $491 million in sales and shed more than 72,000 jobs between March 1 and March 22.
That’s according to a national survey of 5,000 restaurant operators from the National Restaurant Association.
The survey says 84 percent of restaurant operators in the state reported a lower total dollar sales volume from March 1 to March 22 than the same period in 2019.
"This survey brings empirical data to what we have all witnessed in recent weeks — that the restaurant industry in Michigan is in free fall and at great risk of being completely decimated through no fault of its own,” Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association President & CEO Justin Winslow told The Center Square.
“There are more than 16,000 restaurants in this state. Under the current circumstances, as many as one-third might not make it through without significant financial help and flexibility from our elected leaders.”
The survey reported 62 percent of operators laid-off employees, with almost one out of two operators anticipating additional layoffs in the next 30 days.
Restaurant operators, on average, reported a 43 percent drop in sales over the 22-day period.
More than 60 percent of operators cut employee hours, while 60 percent slashed business hours.
About 44 percent of operators shifted business models to off-premise sales, while 41 percent of operators temporarily closed their respective restaurants.
Only 9 percent of operators reported higher sales, while 7 percent reported no change compared to that period in 2019.
Approximately 1 percent of operators permanently closed their restaurant, with 9 percent anticipating to do so within the next month.
Winslow called for community support of restaurants through carryout and delivery services.
“Restaurants make our lives better by creating spaces to join together with those we love and appreciate over a great meal,” he said. “If we want them to be there for us when this is over, they need our help now.”
According to the NRA, the national restaurant industry has lost $25 billion in sales and more than 3 million jobs as a result of the novel coronavirus crisis.