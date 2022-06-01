(The Center Square) – A new report recommends replacing the state gas tax with mileage-based user fees to fix Michigan's roads.
In the study, “Michigan’s Road Forward: Replacing the Fuel Tax with Mileage-Based User Fees,” researchers from the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and Reason Foundation examine the state’s road funding system.
“Raising revenue for roads through fuel taxes is unsustainable,” University of Michigan-Flint economics professor and study co-author Chris Douglas said in a statement. “Mileage-based user fees create a more equalized and sustainable way to pay for public roads.”
The study says using fuel tax revenue to fund roads repair eventually fails because of climbing fuel efficiencies and more electric vehicles on the road that don’t pay gas tax but do pay for registration and other costs.
The study found that the average fuel efficiency for cars increased by 26% between 1997 and 2017. The average fuel efficiency is expected to rise due to federally set government standards and technological advances. The study estimates that fuel efficiency gains alone would lead to a $1 billion per year shortfall in Michigan gas tax revenue by 2050.
In 2020, Michigan collected $3.17 billion in fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees, but only $2.92 billion was distributed to fund state, county, city, or village roads.
“Thus, Michigan diverts 8% of its gas tax and vehicle registration revenue for purposes other than publicly accessible roads, leading Michiganders to think of the gas tax as ‘just another tax’ they pay,” the study says. “A revenue source such as this meets the legal definition of a tax, not a user fee, and this is one of the fuel tax’s biggest faults.”
The study proposes replacing gas taxes with MBUF. Much like paying for household utilities, drivers would be billed based on how much they use the roads and whether those roads are heavily-traveled highways or local county roads.
Heavier vehicles such as trucks that do substantially more damage to roads than passenger vehicles could pay a higher rate, as they already do on toll roads, to pay for road construction and maintenance.
Currently, the state’s vehicle registration fees and 27.3 cents-per-gallon fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees are disbursed to the Michigan Department of Transportation, local governments that maintain roads, and the Comprehensive Transportation Fund to 81 local public transit systems.
A federal 18.4-cents-per-gallon federal gas tax and 24.3-cents-per-gallon diesel tax go to a national highway fund that matches some eligible state and local road projects.
Another problem depending on fuel tax revenue is volatile gas prices, the report said. Motorists tend to buy less fuel when gas prices are higher, further cutting into highway revenue.
“It’s important to ‘future-proof’ Michigan’s highway revenue, making it independent of vehicle propulsion sources,” study co-author Robert Poole, director of transportation policy at the Reason Foundation, said in a statement. “About a dozen other states have carried out pilot projects to test per-mile charges, and they have learned a lot about what works and what doesn’t work. Michigan can benefit from their experience by implementing a pilot project on per-mile charges in the near future.”
Paying for roads this way would require collecting vehicle data. The study suggests possible privacy safeguards so drivers can choose their level of privacy.