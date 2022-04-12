(The Center Square) – A study published in the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) ranked Michigan 40th out of 51 states and the District of Columbia for its COVID-19 response.
In the 22-page, not-yet peer-reviewed study, University of Chicago economist Casey Mulligan, the Heritage Foundation’s Stephen Moore, and Phil Kerpen of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity compare COVID outcomes nationwide and in the District of Columbia.
They defined state outcomes based on the economy, education, and mortality.
For economic performance, researchers used two measures: unemployment and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by state. They ranked education based on the Burbio cumulative in-person instruction percentage for the complete 2020-2021 school year, with hybrid instruction weighted half. They counted mortality by COVID-associated deaths reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and all-cause excess mortality.
When COVID-19 hit Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shuttered much of the economy. The unemployment rate spiked to 22.7%, while Whitmer imposed the most severe and most prolonged economic lockdown in the Midwest.
Citing COVID-19, Whitmer banned stores larger than 50,000 square feet from selling paint, advertising for “nonessential” goods, and home improvement supplies. Operating a motorboat could bring criminal charges, as could traveling to a secondary or vacation home.
Despite those actions, NBER researchers conclude: “The correlation between health and economy scores is essentially zero, which suggests that states that withdrew the most from economic activity did not significantly improve health by doing so.”
Pandemic mortality also depended on obesity and other health complications of residents. About 35% of Michiganders are obese. Nationwide, nearly 660,000 people die each year from heart disease.
“Pandemic mortality was greater in states where obesity, diabetes, and old age were more prevalent before the pandemic,” researchers wrote. “Economic activity was less in states that had been intensive in, especially, accommodations and food. Still, much residual variation in both mortality and economic activity remains even after controlling for these factors because the 50 states and DC took very different approaches to confronting the Covid pandemic.”
The writers cited studies finding that “in-person workplaces were often safer, in terms of COVID transmission per person per hour, than households were due to the additional prevention efforts made in workplaces.”
“Using other methods, several studies have also found little health benefit of closing schools or businesses. Several studies find low COVID-19 transmission rates in schools. Herby, Jonung, and Hanke’s (2022) metaanalysis finds that ‘lockdowns in Europe and the United States only reduced COVID-19 mortality by 0.2% on average.’ Mulligan (2021b) finds that in-person workplaces were often safer, in terms of COVID transmission per person per hour, than households were due to the additional prevention efforts made in workplaces. Several other studies have found that efforts to reduce COVID mortality had costly unintended consequences.”
The study rated the top states as:
- 1. Utah
- 2. Nebraska
- 3. Vermont
- 4. Montana
- 5. South Dakota
The states ranked in the bottom five are:
- 47. California
- 48. New Mexico
- 49. New York
- 50. District of Columbia
- 51. New Jersey