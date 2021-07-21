Detroit aerial view

An aerial view of Detroit.

 

(The Center Square) – A United States Prosperity Index study published by the London-based Legatum Institute think tank ranked Michigan 29th nationwide for prosperity.

The index uses a comprehensive set of indicators grouped into 48 policy-focused elements to update the prosperity of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

The study aims to provide a framework for policymakers to tackle issues scarring states, including rising obesity, high unemployment, declining social networks and weakening mental health.

Michigan ranked:

  • 36th for open economies
  • 35th for infrastructure
  • 38th for economic quality
  • 33rd in health
  • 30th in education

Michigan ranked well in some categories, including:

  • 16th for governance
  • 22nd in business environment
  • 19th in living conditions
  • 25th in natural environment

Key study findings include:

  • The United States is one of the most prosperous countries in the world, ranking 18th out of 167 nations.
  • Prosperity is distributed unevenly across the country.
  • U.S. prosperity had been rising continuously for more than a decade.
  • Prosperity weakened between 2020 and 2021, but a strong resurgence in new business applications signals hope for the recovery.
  • Even prior to COVID-19, there were some significant challenges acting as a brake on U.S. prosperity

The report found every state can improve prosperity by tackling its unique challenges.

For example, pre-pandemic, "one in two adults in a white family were degree-educated, compared to less than one in four for a Black family," the study noted. "Among those with no college education, a Black American was nearly twice as likely as a white American to be unemployed (15.4% vs. 8.4%)."

The report aims to act as a framework for governments to identify where it falters and target roughly $6 trillion of federal stimulus money to help states and counties recover and rebuild from the pandemic.



Scott McClallen is a staff writer covering Michigan and Minnesota for The Center Square. A graduate of Hillsdale College, his work has appeared on Forbes.com and FEE.org. Previously, he worked as a financial analyst at Pepsi.