(The Center Square) – A United States Prosperity Index study published by the London-based Legatum Institute think tank ranked Michigan 29th nationwide for prosperity.
The index uses a comprehensive set of indicators grouped into 48 policy-focused elements to update the prosperity of the 50 states and Washington D.C.
The study aims to provide a framework for policymakers to tackle issues scarring states, including rising obesity, high unemployment, declining social networks and weakening mental health.
Michigan ranked:
- 36th for open economies
- 35th for infrastructure
- 38th for economic quality
- 33rd in health
- 30th in education
Michigan ranked well in some categories, including:
- 16th for governance
- 22nd in business environment
- 19th in living conditions
- 25th in natural environment
Key study findings include:
- The United States is one of the most prosperous countries in the world, ranking 18th out of 167 nations.
- Prosperity is distributed unevenly across the country.
- U.S. prosperity had been rising continuously for more than a decade.
- Prosperity weakened between 2020 and 2021, but a strong resurgence in new business applications signals hope for the recovery.
- Even prior to COVID-19, there were some significant challenges acting as a brake on U.S. prosperity
The report found every state can improve prosperity by tackling its unique challenges.
For example, pre-pandemic, "one in two adults in a white family were degree-educated, compared to less than one in four for a Black family," the study noted. "Among those with no college education, a Black American was nearly twice as likely as a white American to be unemployed (15.4% vs. 8.4%)."
The report aims to act as a framework for governments to identify where it falters and target roughly $6 trillion of federal stimulus money to help states and counties recover and rebuild from the pandemic.