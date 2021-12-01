(The Center Square) – Michigan ranked 10th in the nation for the worst roads, according to a MoneyGeek study.
MoneyGeek analyzed overall road quality and the investment levels per lane mile nationwide and found that more spending on roads did not necessarily lead to better road quality.
The study used a road roughness index, the weighted average value of the observed measurements of the state's international roughness index (IRI) to rank states.
The Federal Highway Administration says an IRI measure can determine road condition: below a 95 indicates a road in good condition, between 95 and 170 is acceptable and greater than 170 is poor.
MoneyGeek ranked states by comparing the roughness measure of each state's urban and suburban highways and state and local government highway expenditures. MoneyGeek used the following metrics to establish rankings:
- Road Roughness Index: We developed a composite roughness score of all major urban roadways in each state by weighting each category of measured pavement roughness and aggregating this information across the entire state system.
- Percentage Poor vs. Good Condition: We designated each category of measured pavement roughness into larger groupings and compared the number of lane miles across the state by groupings of higher and lower pavement roughness.
- Capital Outlays per Lane Mile: This value is calculated as the total state expenditure on capital outlays for highways divided by the total lane miles in each state's functional road system.
- Total Highway Spend: This value is calculated as the total state expenditure on both capital outlays and other spending for highways
The states with the worst roads were:
- District of Columbia
- Rhode Island
- California
- Hawaii
- Nebraska
- Wisconsin
- New York
- Massachusetts
- New Jersey
- Michigan
The study found that 25% of Michigan’s roads were in poor condition and 37% were in good condition. The Wolverine state ranked 35th in capital outlay.
The five states with the least rough roads were
- Georgia
- Florida
- Alabama
- New Hampshire
- Idaho
The study's key findings included
- Roughly one in every 10 miles of road in the United States is in poor condition.
- Rhode Island and California ranked worst for road roughness, with 40% and 37% of roads in poor condition, respectively.
- Idaho and New Hampshire had the least rough roads and spent some of the lowest in capital outlay per mile.
- States generally spend in proportion to how much their roads are used, reflecting the need to address wear and tear and how roads are funded – typically via gas taxes.
- However, how much each state spends on roads does not correlate with road quality after adjusting for vehicle miles.