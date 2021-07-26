(The Center Square) – A new study from Clever Real Estate says legal marijuana is boosting home values.
The study found the average home values will increase by $470 for every $1 million increase in overall tax revenue from marijuana in 2021.
“Between April 2017 and April 2021, property values rose $17,113 more in states where recreational marijuana is legal, compared to states where marijuana is illegal or limited to medicinal use,” according to the report.
Thirty-seven states and Washington D.C. have legalized cannabis for recreational use or medicinal use. The seven states (and Washington, D.C.) that have yet to collect a full year of marijuana taxes are predicted to collectively bring in $601 million in new annual tax revenue.
In 2020, Michigan collected $288.1 million in marijuana taxes, which will fund education programs, transportation and infrastructure, and more. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government deemed marijuana an "essential" item as nearly 10 million Michiganders waited out the pandemic and restricted economic activity.
As states tax marijuana sales for the first time, the report says increased revenue will boost public services and infrastructure investment, which eventually augments real estate demand and higher property values.
Property values have increased nationwide. The report says it controlled for other factors and found “home values states that have legalized recreational marijuana leaped by $17,113 more than places where marijuana is illegal or only allowed for medicinal use.”
In the past four years, Michigan homeowners saw property values rise by an average value of $42,169, the report found. The research estimated with each new dispensary a city adds, property values increase by $519. Michigan has roughly 350 dispensaries.
Critics of recreational cannabis say it leads to more illicit drug use and increases crime, but studies have shown both phenomena had yet to materialize in states that had legalized recreational marijuana early on.