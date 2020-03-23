(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to issue a stay at home order at 11 a.m. to nearly 10 million Michiganders in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
That’s according to reports from MIRS News and the Detroit Free Press.
On Friday, Whitmer said she wasn’t going to issue the order yet when the state reported 549 positive cases of COVID-19 and a few deaths.
Over the weekend, the number of positive cases reached 1,035, with a total death count of nine, officials reported.
Other states have already issued stay at home orders, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York and Ohio, as of Monday morning.
The details of Whitmer’s expected order aren’t known.
The specifics of the order vary by state. Orders in other states shut down “non-essential” businesses, but exempt outdoor exercise and trips for grocery shopping, fuel, and medical care.
This is a developing story.