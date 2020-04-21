(The Center Square) – The state on Tuesday said it is canceling a contract for its COVID-19 tracing program after Republicans criticized that the company is closely connected with progressive political campaigns.
Contact tracing is a method aimed to discover who might have been infected with COVID-19 by following an infected person’s interactions with others.
The state had announced the contract Monday afternoon.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services contracted Every Action VAN “to provide software to help organize remote phone banking and track information and contacts,” according to a news release.
Every Action VAN has overlapping leadership with NGP VAN, the latter which describes itself as “the leading technology provider to Democratic and progressive campaigns.”
Stu Trevelyan is the CEO of both companies, according to each website.
“Nearly every major Democratic campaign in America is powered by NGP VAN's software,” its website says.
Livingston County Commissioner Wes Nakagiri, a Republican, raised concerns on his website and reached out to the Detroit Free Press Monday.
MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Suftin told The Center Square in a Tuesday afternoon email that the Every Action Van contract is being canceled.
Suftin referred questions to Tiffany Brown, a spokesperson for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who didn’t respond to additional questions on Tuesday afternoon.
Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox said her party was concerned “how this data will be used.”
Cox added: “Awarding the contract for such a critically important project to an openly partisan political firm raises major questions about Governor Whitmer’s ethics and her priorities,” she said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
“The fact that there is now the possibility that it will be utilized for partisan ends is deeply troubling. This is yet another example of the governor’s reckless leadership during a pandemic while abusing her power for political gain.”
Earlier Tuesday, State Rep. Shane Hernandez, R-Port Huron, asked Whitmer in a letter about the contract details.
“I want to know how Gov. Whitmer’s administration decided to hire this company without a competitive bid process, or letting the Legislature – charged with ensuring accountability within state government – know about it,” Hernandez said in a statement.
“I want to know what safeguards the governor has in place to ensure the information gathered during this COVID-19 response doesn’t wind up in the hands of any campaigns.”
More than 2,200 people who have completed the contract tracing program also have volunteered to help local health departments.
As of Tuesday, the state reported 32,967 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,700 deaths.
Hernandez wrote in the letter: “I hope that you agree that using a company so closely intertwined with partisan political campaigns has no place in our state’s response to COVID-19 or anything to do with sensitive personal health information.”
Hernandez said the Legislature will continue its oversight.
“I am committed to efforts to fight COVID-19 and keep Michiganders safe,” Hernandez said, “but I also must ensure it is done responsibly and with accountability. I am hopeful the governor can explain what happened here to ensure the best interests of Michigan residents are protected.”
Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action, asked: "How did the Whitmer Administration approve an emergency contract if it did not go through the appropriate government processes?"
Sachs continued: "Gov. Whitmer's office is saying the SEOC didn't approve the contract, but the announcement of the contract came from the SEOC via email on April 20. Something does not add up and Michigan taxpayers deserve answers."