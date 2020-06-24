(The Center Square) – Federal regulators were on the hot seat in Tuesday’s Senate Joint Committee hearing of the Energy and Technology and Environmental Quality committees.
Michigan state senators on the Joint Committee aggressively questioned employees of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) as part of its investigation of the failure of two dams that resulted in the evacuation of 11,000 Midland residents during massive flooding that caused an estimated $200 million of property damage.
FERC revoked Boyce Hydro’s license to generate hydroelectricity at the Edenville Dam in September 2018, at which time the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy assumed regulatory authority. The following month, EGLE hydrologist Jim Pawloski issued a report that concluded the dam was in “fair structural condition.”
“The commission tried just about everything it possibly could to get this gentleman,” referring to Lee Mueller, owner of Boyce Hydro Power LLC, “to comply with safety regulations,” FERC’s John Katz told Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan.
Katz was responding to a comment made by McBroom in which he stated his impression FERC seemed to possess a “we’re washing our hands attitude, we’re backing out, it’s up to the state now.”
He noted the commission attempted to force Boyce Hydro into compliance with its regulations for 14 years, prompting Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Beverly Hills, to question whether FERC possessed any enforcement authority at all.
“The sense of the commission was that, rather than having us waving our fingers from Washington, it might be more effective for local authorities who are on the ground and in the project area to improve things,” Katz said.
When asked by McBroom whether FERC was adhering to federal law or departmental rules in its handling of Boyce Hydro’s noncompliance, Katz responded: “It’s a policy judgment. It’s not required by law or by regulations.”
He continued: “The commission makes its own judgments informed by staffs’ opinions to try and make sure the public interest is carried out in the best possible way.”
Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth, summarized FERC’s actions as passing the buck. The dam didn’t meet safety criteria, FERC revoked Boyce’s license, he said, adding the commission then transferred its jurisdictional authority over the dam to Michigan regulators.
Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, received a negative response from the FERC participants when she asked whether the commission “used a threshold test” to determine whether Boyce Hydro could afford to make dam repairs before FERC approved its purchase.