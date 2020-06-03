(The Center Square) – The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) ordered all auto insurers in the state to issue refunds or waivers to motorists since Michiganders have been driving fewer miles under a COVID-19 stay-home order for 10 weeks.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the stay-home order Monday, effective June 8.
“Every family is feeling added financial pressure due to this virus, and this order will provide some much-needed relief to drivers,” Whitmer said in a statement.
The order sets a June 10 deadline for auto insurers to file a plan to refund or waive premiums for those eligible.
“This order will ensure all insurers are issuing appropriate refunds or premium waivers to their customers,” DIF Director Anita Fox said in a statement. “Consumers may realize additional savings by modifying their policies to reflect their current driving habits.”
The new order precedes a July 1 reform to Michigan’s auto insurance law that will allow customers to drop unlimited personal injury protection (PIP) and choose a preferred level.
- Those who keep unlimited PIP coverage would receive a 10 percent rollback of PIP coverage costs on average.
- Those who choose the $500,000 plan get a 20 percent rollback on average.
- Those who choose the $250,000 plan get a 35 percent rollback on average.
- Those who choose the $50,000 plan get a 45 percent rollback on average.
The cost rollbacks will last for eight years.
The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association on July 2 will also cut its per-vehicle annual fee from $220 to $100 through June 30, 2021.