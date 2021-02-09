(The Center Square) – State and local police increased presence and security in Michigan after security at the U.S. Capitol was breached on Jan. 6, and rumors spread of armed protests on Jan. 17 at all 50 capitols.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the National Guard, the Michigan State Police increased their presence in Lansing, and a six-foot fence was erected in front of the Michigan Capitol.
From Jan. 12 through Jan. 17, Michigan State Police (MSP) worked nearly 4,500 hours of overtime for a total cost of $228,644, according to documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.
The hours were concentrated on Jan. 17, when officers worked 2,777 hours at a cost exceeding $140,355, which is more than half of the payroll cost for that week.
The MSP will maintain an increased presence around the Capitol until at least mid-February, according to Public Affairs Manager Shanon Banner.
The city of Lansing and the National Guard hasn’t yet fulfilled similar requests for overtime and activation costs.
Michigan Capitol Commission member John Truscott told The Center Square the cost to rent the fence was $2,700, which was covered under the Capitol Commission budget. Additional plywood sheets to prevent other damage cost $800.
Police said only 25 protesters showed up at the event's peak that ended without arrests or other incidents. “There were more media than protestors,” MSP Public Information Officer Brian Oleksyk told The Center Square.