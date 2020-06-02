(The Center Square) – Nearly half of $1 million appropriated by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to “remove or repair” dams was spent to remove functional dams to increase recreation and tourism opportunities outside Traverse City.
Meanwhile, the Edenville and Sanford dams in Gladwin and Midland counties were breached May 18. The resulting flood caused the evacuation of about 11,000 people and damaged or destroyed thousands of homes.
The Edenville Dam, in particular, has been long identified as being in dire need of repairs by, among other agencies, the Federal Energy Regulation Commission.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid partial blame for the dam failures on the Michigan Legislature for underfunding infrastructure repairs despite her unsuccessful attempt to cut dam repairs from the $350 million approved by the Legislature to $200 million, as noted by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.
Rather than spending public money to fix the dams, however, state agencies such as the DNR opted to support removing them instead.
“DNR officials have gone on record stating that their overall preference is just to remove dams so they can limit potential safety hazards and restore streams to their natural states,” Mackinac Center Environmental Policy Director Jason Hayes told The Center Square.
A 2018 Infrastructure Report Card prepared for then-Gov. Rick Snyder by the Michigan Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers, graded the state’s dams a C-.
“Funding mechanisms, such as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Dam Management Grant, are a start toward dam funding needs,” the report noted. “However, this funding alone is inadequate to keep pace with the financial demands of aging dams. From 2013 to 2015, this fund awarded slightly over $1 million in Dam Management Grants. The MDNR directed three-quarters of the grants to dam removal, leaving many needs related to dam repair unfunded.”
Among dams slated for removal during the past eight years were three dams on the Boardman River outside Traverse City. The dams were taken out in order to create a free-flowing river intended to boost the area’s tourism industry with kayaking, canoeing and fishing opportunities, despite the dams’ relative structural integrity.
In an email to The Center Square, Chip Kosloski of the DNR’s Dam Management Grant Program explained the program he manages has existed since approximately 2012.
Although the Michigan General Fund makes $350,000 available per year for the program, Kosloski said, the program “has seen additional one-time funding in amounts up to $8 million appropriated by the Legislature.”
Additionally, Kosloski wrote: “Over $10 million has been granted out for dam removal or repair projects since the program’s inception.”
He continued: “Some of that funding has gone toward the dam removal projects on the Boardman River…. [I]n 2012, Conservation Resource Alliance received a grant in the amount of $357,725 for the removal of the Boardman Dam,” and, “[In] 2016, Conservation Resource Alliance received a grant in the amount of $75,000 for the removal of the Sabin Dam.”
The first dam removed on the Boardman River was the Brown Bridge Dam in 2013. Removal of the Boardman and Sabin dams was completed, respectively, in 2017 and 2018.
EGLE’s Pawloski told the Petoskey News in 2015 the Sabin Dam at the time was “not considered deficient.” He also stated the MDEQ considered the Boardman Dam “deficient” in the same interview, an assessment vigorously disputed by wildlife artist Bruce Carpenter.
“The dams were on the river to slow down the flow and maintain water levels, and they did it effectively up until the point they were removed,” Carpenter told The Center Square. He also noted the water formerly abutting his property is no longer visible.
The Petoskey newspaper also reported Army Corps of Engineer grants picked up most of the tab for removing the two dams. The Corps picked up the $8 million tab for removing the Boardman Dam and about another $1.17 million – or 65 percent of the estimated $1.8 million total cost – for removing Sabin Dam.
About 70 homeowners downstream from the Brown Bridge Dam experienced extensive damage when a dewatering station malfunctioned during a weekend storm that dropped 3 inches of rain on Oct. 6, 2012, causing the dam to fail as it was being prepared for its eventual removal. Water levels rose five feet above normal levels and unleashed contaminated sediments from the river bed.
A $6.3 million lawsuit filed by property owners in 2013 alleged the dam removal also exacerbated spring flooding in the area.
The lawsuit against Traverse City and engineering and construction firms responsible for the dam removal was settled in 2014, with residents agreeing to a gag order not to disclose the amount of the settlements.
Last Thursday, heavy rains caused a flash flood, which submerged portions of downtown Traverse City in three feet of standing water, caused a sewage pump to fail, and sent untreated sewage into the Boardman River, necessitating the closure of area beaches by the city’s health department.
“Removing dams opens up a host of separate safety and technical and ecological issues,” Hayes said. “Removing dams can expose downstream areas to any pollutants that might be buried in sediments.”
He added removal of longtime dams also has the potential of negatively altering well-established ecosystems.
“It drastically changes ecological conditions by draining wetlands, removing wildlife habitat, switching some recreational features for others, and – perhaps most importantly – opening communities back up to the vagaries and whims of Mother Nature as sometimes spring flooding or sometimes drought conditions return,” Hayes said.