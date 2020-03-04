Michigan lawmakers have tabled regional transit bills after leaders couldn’t reach a compromise between potential tax increases and service expansion.
For the last four months, lawmakers mulled different transit bills for Southeast Michigan.
HB 5229, sponsored by Rep. Jason Sheppard, R-Temperance, sought to amend the Municipal Partnership Act to levy up to a five mill increase that wouldn’t count toward statutory tax limits.
The plan sparked concern from Oakland County Association of Township Supervisors, which argued the bill, if enacted, would allow a transit plan with an undefined millage rate, cost, or a long-term business plan, funded by some areas that wouldn’t receive services.
The association estimated at a 5-mill tax rate over 20 years, using a three percent growth factor, "the total RTA tax contribution for affected Townships skyrockets to an estimated $2.9 billion with no discernible benefit to the Township tax payers."
State Rep. Diana Farrington, R-Utica, filed HB 5550 last week, which looked to amend the Regional Transit Act (RTA) to give residents in four counties the ability to opt-out of a possible transit millage.
House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, called the latter bill “common ground” last week, but said Tuesday that “unfortunately every plan on the table had the potential unintended consequences of making property tax increases more likely in other areas of the state,” he said in a statement.
Chatfield cited the support of representatives and other community leaders to find an opt-out option that allowed transit, but couldn’t find a fix.
“The simple truth is the proposals in front of us do not work for everyone,” he said. “Because of that, we are going to set this issue aside and tackle other priorities.”
About 20 groups supported the new plan, including Quicken Loans, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and DTE Energy.
Proponents had hoped the legislation would be enacted in time for voters to decide on the November 2020 ballot.
Oakland County Executive David Coulter blamed the delay on false information and emphasized the importance of fixing “our inadequate transit system.”
“It has economic and quality of life consequences for Oakland County and our region if we don’t better compete with other regions across the country,” he said in a statement. “Ultimately it should be up to the voters to decide this issue. I’m committed to continuing efforts with local communities to improve mobility throughout Oakland county as we find a path forward as a region.”
State Rep. Andrea Schroeder, R- Independence Township, said in written testimony that she wanted to improve HB 5550, not obstruct it.
“Handcuffing an RTA proposal in this way regurgitates the same issues we have faced in prior attempts to solve this problem – this is unfair taxation for our property owners that will never receive a benefit in their lifetime,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder raised concerns that RTA’s 2045 map left large areas without service, which would still be taxed at the same rate as areas receiving service.
“This all-or-nothing approach creates animosity and mistrust in a region that desperately needs to find ways to work together,” she said. “Allowing the RTA more flexibility to meet its long-term goals can create an equitable ballot proposal that will have greater appeal to voters.”
In 2016, voters in the four-county RTA region rejected a 20-year, 1.2 mill transit proposal.
Another 20-year, 1.5 mill regional transit proposal failed to reach the ballot in 2018.
