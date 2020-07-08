(The Center Square) – Michigan levied a $3 million fine against one of the state’s largest liquor distributors and ordered independent audits after the company violated the liquor control code 88 times.
The 2019 violations by NWS Michigan LLC, which operates under the name Republic National Distributing Co. (RNDC), brought liquor shortages across the state during the 2019 holiday season.
Retailers who couldn’t receive alcohol from RNDC submitted hundreds of complaints to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) for missed and incorrect deliveries.
“I appreciate the work of my assistant attorneys general and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission in reaching this significant settlement, which should serve as a strong reminder of accountability in the state’s liquor inventory and delivery system,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.
“The State will not tolerate vendor mismanagement that results in financial hardship which impacts the livelihood of liquor retailers across Michigan.”
MLCC Hearings Commissioner Ed Clemente approved the settlement Wednesday.
RNDC acknowledged 88 liquor code violations spanning from failure to maintain an adequate physical plant to failure to provide state-requested records.
The order requires an independent, MLCC-approved company audit of RNDC distributing, which must be placed on probation for one year, when it must submit compliance reports to the state every month.
Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) Chair Pat Gagliardi applauded the settlement.
“Distributors must abide by the rules or be subject to a fine,” Gagliardi said in a statement. “I am deeply appreciative of the assistance from the Attorney General’s office and all of the hard work of the MLCC staff in negotiating this agreement.”
Shortages hurt the state’s tax revenue. Last year, distilled spirit sales in Michigan reached nearly $1.5 billion.
RNDC Regional President of Control States Joe Gigliotti said the violations started after an attempt to improve warehouse systems.
“As part of RNDC’s ongoing efforts to increase its level of service to all stakeholders, last year at substantial cost, it invested in numerous improvements to operations at its state-of-the-art liquor warehousing and distribution facility in Livonia,"Gigliotti said in a statement. "Unfortunately, as part of the upgrade process, performance was not to MLCC nor RNDC standards."
RNDC said in a news release it built the new warehouse systems in response to growing liquor sales and state laws requiring them to provide split liquor cases to retailers without much notice.
Gigliotti apologized for the delays but said the company has returned to timely deliveries.
“We have focused our attention and resources on hitting high performance measures – on-time, proper deliveries of product to our customers and speedy accounting to the state," Gigliotti said. "Since January we have been hitting our high standards regularly, and are ready to service the exciting and dynamic growth of our retail and restaurant beverage alcohol customers.”