(The Center Square) – State and county leaders held a press conference Monday at M-Brew in Ferndale to discuss what's next for businesses shuttered in Michigan's attempt to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, also called COVID 19.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the executive order closing entertainment facilities, bars, and other businesses at 3 p.m. today.
Restaurants can sell food through home delivery, drive-through and walk-up services as long as they limit inside capacity to five people at a time picking up orders and if consumers stay six feet away from each other.
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said they aren’t planning to arrest people who violate Whitmer’s executive order to shutter many businesses.
Instead, law enforcement will verify noncompliance with the order, notify the establishment, and then write up a report and forward it to the Health Department. He encouraged residents to help out in their community.
“Help your neighbors, make phone calls to the elderly, those at risk,” Bouchard said. “Do the right things. In this situation, quit hoarding things.”
M-Brew owner Dean Bach praised Whitmer for her decision to close restaurants.
"I speak for a lot of business owners and restaurants," he said. "Our priority is our staff's well-being and our customers' well-being.”
Bach said the shutdown raises new challenges as business owners figure out how to pay mortgages, utilities and insurance while closed.
He encouraged Michiganders to support restaurants through carryout and delivery.
U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, MI-9, encouraged residents to take preventative measures such as keeping social distance, washing hands and sanitizing surfaces.
“You’re taking care of yourself, but you’re also reducing the risk for all of your neighbors,” he said.
The U.S. House on Saturday passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which Levin said provided free testing, funding for paid sick leave and paid emergency leave through the end of the year for small and medium-sized employers, and enhanced unemployment insurance.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said businesses who stay open and violate the order could have their license suspended, and non-state licensed business owners could be charged with a misdemeanor.
She encouraged residents to report businesses that violate the order to shut down as well as the order that temporarily criminalized price-gouging.