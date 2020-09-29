(The Center Square) – U.S. District Court for Northern District of California Judge James Donato issued a setback for U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ attempt to allocate a portion of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act monies to private schools.
DeVos noted she will not challenge Donato’s conclusion, which effectively denies private schools in Michigan $16 million in CARES funds.
On Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a release in which she celebrated Donato’s ruling. Nessel joined a coalition of other states attorneys general in July in challenging DeVos’ Interim Final Rule. That coalition included attorneys general from California, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia, as well as the City School District for the City of New York, Chicago Board of Education, Cleveland Municipal School District Board of Education and the San Francisco Unified School District.
“We filed this lawsuit for one simple reason: to ensure students in Michigan and across this nation were not robbed of educational resources they deserve,” Nessel wrote.
She continued: “The landscape of how a regular school day is conducted has changed for so many and Congress allocated these CARES Act funds for those most in need. We were poised for a fight because it was the right thing to do, and will accept Secretary DeVos’ acknowledgement of her defeat.”
In her letter last Friday, DeVos expressed her disappointment with Donato’s decision.
“The Department of Education responded immediately, strongly, and effectively,” DeVos wrote. “Moving with unprecedented speed, we pushed billions of CARES Act dollars to States and local school districts,” she added.
“We made available every Federal government resource at our disposal to help all children receive the educational and other special services they need, deserve, and are entitled to under law,” DeVos continued. “We started from a premise that I believe with every fiber of my being: all children are created equal, and all children matter,” she said.
She also noted Congress made no distinction between public and private schools in their wording of the CARES Act.
“In the real world, the pandemic harmed everyone,” DeVos wrote. “Sadly, that fact did not stop some from suing us, attempting to deny private-school children and teachers help they needed. Unfortunately for students, a U.S. District Court has vacated the Department’s Interim Final Rule (IFR).”
DeVos argued as well that the pandemic burdened all learning facilities, and students and teachers at both public and private schools were deserving of government assistance.
“We hope, through meaningful consultation and honest assessment, education leaders will do right by all students they serve,” DeVos wrote. “You know as well as I do that many private schools serve disadvantaged, lower income families, and it is bad for these communities when those private schools close. Not only does it place a burden on families that chose a different school for their child, but it also places a burden on public schools as well."