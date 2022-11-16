(The Center Square) – At a time when ridership plummeted by more than half because of the pandemic, the suburban Detroit bus service gave out more than $9 million in hazard pay to employees and stopped collecting fares from riders.
SMART bus ridership declined with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, but in the years since the transit agency's costs have continued to increase despite significant service cuts. Ridership is still far below prepandemic levels.
One critic said SMART's decisions were similar to other economic decisions related to the pandemic.
"Almost everything that happened economically during COVID was a big F-U to taxpayers, essentially the basics of COVID-nomics are pay businesses not to produce, pay employees not to work, and essentially turn all reasonable economics on its head," said Leon Drolet, chairman of the Michigan Taxpayers Alliance and treasurer of Macomb Township.
SMART, the third largest transit system in Michigan, offers fixed-route and small bus services to Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties in southeastern Michigan. The public transit operator gets federal and state funding along with local funding from a transit property tax millage from opt-in communities. It also collects fares from riders. Local property tax proceeds account for about half of SMART's expected $147.5 million in revenue in fiscal 2023, according to budget documents.
On Nov. 8, voters approved extending SMART's millage in all three counties.
"We expect to return to prepandemic service levels in 2023," said Brandon Adolph, the acting assistant vice president of marketing and communications for SMART. "However, with the passage of the ballot proposal, we will enact community engagement and discuss our service with citizens, organizations and businesses to meet the needs of the community and not assume each community is the same and requires the same service."
Nationally, bus ridership has been in decline for more than a decade, but the pandemic accelerated the decline.
SMART provided more than 9 million unlinked passenger trips – defined as the number of passengers who board public transportation vehicles – in 2019. That fell to 7.64 million unlinked passenger trips in 2020 before dropping 57% to 3.25 million unlinked passenger trips in 2021, according to Federal Transit Administration figures.
SMART responded quickly to the pandemic. Four days after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, SMART temporarily cut bus service by 70%, according to financial documents. Three days later, SMART suspended all fare collection to reduce contact between passengers and bus drivers. Agency officials didn't resume fare collection until March 15, 2021. As a result, operating revenue fell by about 70%, or $6.1 million, even as costs increased.
In June 2020, SMART started paying a hazard premium, of between $5 and $7.50 per hour, for all drivers and employees required to be at a SMART facility. That cost the agency about $9.5 million in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, according to the organization's financial reports.
The agency's costs have continued to increase despite service cuts. SMART's fiscal 2023 budget calls for $147.5 million in operational spending, a 1.8% increase over the prior year's expenses of $144.9 million, according to the agency's draft 2023 budget.
"We are currently operating at 65% service levels and ridership is trending back to approximately 70%," Adolph said.
He declined to provide further annual or monthly ridership figures citing the agency's service levels.
"Any ridership data wouldn’t be accurate due to the fact we aren’t at our 100% levels prior to the pandemic," he said.
Drolet said SMART's spending decisions aren't connected to the service it was established to provide.
"SMART essentially was not carrying any customers, yet they were paying employees," he said. "SMART has never had to deal with real-world economics like a family or businesses had to. They continue to receive tax dollars without any link to their performance."
SMART did not respond to questions about that criticism.