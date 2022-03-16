(The Center Square) – Sunshine Week celebrates journalists shining a light on things politicians don’t want Michiganders to see.
In 2019, Secretary of State (SOS) Jocelyn Benson kicked off Sunshine Week via a high-profile act of transparency; a web page that included:
- Benson's calendar.
- A link to the Department of State's expenditures.
- A link to the Bureau of Elections campaign finance disclosure database.
- Secretary Benson's ideas for Restoring the Public Trust through improvements in transparency, disclosure, and ethics.
- Instructions for submitting a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Department of State.
- Contact information for multiple Department of State staff members.
"It's important for residents to have all the information they need and deserve so they can hold their elected officials accountable," Benson said in 2019. "Sunshine Week is an instructive reminder to all of us that greater accountability and transparency will strengthen our democracy."
The SOS page was available at Michigan.gov/SOSOpenGovernment, but was taken down.
When asked about the page in November 2021, SOS spokeswoman Tracy Wimmer responded:
“The page is in the process of being updated as part of a larger and ongoing site migration. Many pages will experience disruption during this process. We do not have a definite date for the full site transition but expect it will happen within the next couple months.”
This Sunshine Week, Benson released a new video explaining how elections work.
“In this era of misinformation, when lies about Michigan elections risk undermining public faith in our government and our democracy, Sunshine Week is an opportunity to highlight the transparency and integrity of our state’s election system,” Benson said in a statement. “This series of short, simple videos will help citizens protect themselves from those seeking to discourage them from voting.”
Understanding how elections work is an important topic, but questions regarding what happened to the 2019 transparency site or whether it will be revived remain unanswered.
When searching the previous webpage link, the page asks for a login and password, and then shows the phrase: “Proper authorization is required for this area. Either your browser does not perform authorization, or your authorization has failed.”
Taxpayers shouldn’t be locked out of promised transparency.