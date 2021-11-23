(The Center Square) – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that her department has lifted suspensions on the driver’s licenses of more than 150,000 Michiganders after implementing new laws last month.
The department lifted the suspensions of 12,000 Michiganders in October. Michiganders who are now eligible for a driver’s license may still need to pay a reinstatement fee or renew or reapply for a license, depending on how long the license was suspended.
The Michigan Department of State has canceled infractions on the driving records of more than 350,000 Michiganders; however, many had additional infractions that were not impacted by the change in the law, and therefore their licenses remain suspended.
“We’ve continued to analyze the new laws in order to get eligible Michiganders safely back behind the wheel,” Benson said in a statement. “Countless Michiganders need to drive to get to work, get groceries and get their children to medical appointments and I am committed to making government work for all of them."
Letters with more information are being sent to all impacted Michiganders at the address listed on their driving record. Copies of the letters will also be posted on each person’s Secretary of State account online. The letters will indicate whether they are eligible to reinstate their license or if they continue to have outstanding infractions. Individual cases vary, and impacted residents should obtain a copy of their driving records and seek legal assistance to determine what steps to take. Legal resources are available and can be found at Michigan.gov/SOSCleanSlate.
Residents can visit their Secretary of State online account to view their letter and purchase a copy of their driving record. Instructions and additional information are available at Michigan.gov/SOSCleanSlate.