(The Center Square) – Michiganders are waiting months for an appointment at the Secretary of State’s office if they can’t snag a next-day appointment.
Still, SOS Jocelyn Benson defended her appointment-only system before the House Oversight Committee.
Benson on Thursday defended her program despite every Lansing branch office being booked solid through August for appointments.
Benson said the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the demand for SOS services partly because offices have been closed for walk-in appointments for 14 months.
However, the solution is more complex than it appears, Benson said. Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, and a former SOS, testified last week in favor of the MI Time system.
Benson called the system “broken,” saying it frustrated customers by giving inaccurate information, which caused wait times to triple to as much as 43 minutes. By 2018, branch time visits averaged 100 minutes.
With the current appointment model, residents can be in and out in 20 minutes, not counting the time waiting for your appointment, Benson said. Half of all appointments are next-day appointments.
Benson proposed reducing in-person reasons by expanding online options, as well as increasing the number of self-service stations and providing services by mail. She touted a move to fewer in-person visits. In 2018, 74% of business was conducted in the office; even if it could be done online. In 2020, 40% of business was conducted in person.
Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Wayland, joked that Benson’s testimony was scheduled just a week and a half prior — months earlier than if she scheduled online for an appointment.
Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, called the possible months-long wait “a customer service problem.”
Benson boasted of a doubled Google ranking from two to four stars and said she was considering bringing back weekend and night appointments to clear the backlog.
Johnson welcomed the discussion for new solutions, but pushed Benson to offer a walk-in option.
“Let’s have that discussion,” Johnson said. “Let’s try that out. But in the meantime, while we’re trying to figure this out, why not have that walk-in option?”
Benson said that would make the backlog worse because it would reduce appointment capacity and revert to people standing in line for hours — similar to the 100-minute average wait in 2018.
“We have limited capacity either way. So either way, people are going to be unhappy,” Benson said, as a prelude to seeking more funding from lawmakers. “We don’t have sufficient capacity to match the current demand of coming out of a pandemic.”
In the past few weeks, Benson said the SOS has tripled its call center capacity. However, Johnson said the SOS Thursday morning gave him a wait time longer than 30 minutes.
Johnson is pushing legislation to allow for multi-year registration, and Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, said he wants to push bills to transfer vehicle titles remotely.
“I buy and sell buildings without going to a title agency these days, so it seems to me we ought to be able to move [vehicle titles],” LaGrand said.
Benson said residents want to complete SOS services while grocery shopping.
“Part of the goal is to reduce the number of people who need to visit a branch office,” Benson said.
Rep. Patrick Outman, R-Six Lakes, said he scheduled an appointment in April but couldn’t get an appointment scheduled until June. In the meantime, he said, he’s driving without a license plate.
Benson said she wants to make new solutions. For example, the SOS could allow third parties to provide services such as drivers’ testing agencies, proctoring tests online, or enacting six pop-up offices across the state to serve senior centers on every first Tuesday of every month.
“This problem has developed over decades in our state. I want to solve it using data and listening to our customers,” Benson said.