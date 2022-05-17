(The Center Square) – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants four nonpartisan legislative changes before the 2022 elections, which includes spending $100 million annually on local elections.
“Michigan voters deserve election results on election night and for their elections to be sufficiently funded,” Benson told reporters in Detroit on Tuesday. “Election workers and officials need the state’s protection to continue doing their jobs with integrity, and our military service members and their spouses defending our democracy overseas must have certainty that their ballot will be counted here at home.”
Benson called on the GOP-dominated Michigan Legislature to:
- Provide $100 million to local elections.
- Allow pre-processing of ballots to get same-night election results.
- Increase penalties for anyone who threatens, harasses or doxxes election workers or volunteers.
- Allow overseas military members and their spouses to return ballots electronically.
House Bill 5518, sponsored by Rep. Matt Koleszar, D-Plymouth, aims to allow clerks to pre-process absentee ballots for seven days. Michigan doesn’t allow pre-processing ballots, which delays overnight election results and is often central to voter fraud theories such as thousands of votes showing up overnight for one candidate.
"During the 2020 election, we all remember anxiously waiting for the election results to trickle in. The truth is there is no need for another delay like that," Koleszar said in a statement. "Many states already allow voting administrators to pre-process ballots effectively and securely before election day. Votes would still be counted only on election day, but this process alleviates the stress on administrators and the suspense of voters by getting the election results sooner."
In February 2022, the associations of the municipal and county clerks called on the Legislature to allow preprocessing.
Benson wants the Legislature to allocate annually $100 million to local elections to upgrade machines, train election workers and challengers, provide education material to voters, and to ensure security at polls if necessary.
“We’ll work to have rapid response systems funded and in place if there are challenges at the polls on Election Day,” Benson said.
Benson said she plans not to send out absentee ballot applications to most Michigan voters this year. More than 3.2 million, or more than two-thirds of Michigan voters in 2020 used absentee ballots.
House Bill 5514, sponsored by Rep. Padma Kuppa, D-Troy, aims to allow military members and their spouses to to submit ballots electronically. Benson said unpredictable international mail caused nearly 25% of military ballots not to be counted, or about 1,600 votes.
"Every day, our military personnel put their lives on the line to protect our freedom, including our right to vote. We have a responsibility to make sure they can exercise this right and engage in the democracy they are protecting,” Kuppa said in a statement.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer supports the bills.
“Protecting the right to vote is not a political or partisan issue; it is foundational to who we are as Americans,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We can work together to protect people’s voices by passing robust voting rights protections. Let’s get this done for the sake of our democracy.”
Michigan’s primary elections will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The general election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.