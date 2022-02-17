(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced eligible Michigan families will continue receiving at least a $95 boost in February to lower grocery costs as Michiganders are facing 40-year high inflation.
The additional assistance will help approximately 1.29 million Michiganders in about 700,000 households.
“As we continue making Michigan a great place to live and work, families still need extra assistance to put food on the table,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We will continue to put Michiganders first by staying focused on growing our economy, putting more money in people’s pockets, and lowering costs for families.”
Eligible Michiganders will see additional benefits on their Bridge Card as a separate payment from February 19 - 28. Eligible families do not need to re-apply.
All households eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment. Households that received over $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will continue to receive that larger amount.
Some Michiganders began receiving additional food assistance in April 2020. In May 2021, all eligible households began getting extra monthly benefits. Federal approval is necessary every month.
Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:
- One Person: $250.
- Two Persons: $459.
- Three Persons: $658.
- Four Persons: $835.
- Five Persons: $992.
- Six Persons: $1,190.
- Seven Persons: $1,316.
- Eight Persons: $1,504.
The federal government is providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
People who receive food assistance can check their balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914. They can ask questions about the additional benefits by calling or emailing their caseworker.
Customer service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Spanish and Arabic service is available. If you are deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing or speech-impaired, call the Michigan Relay Center at 7-1-1.