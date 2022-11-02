(The Center Square) – Michigan's 8th District race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and state Republican Sen. Tom Barrett is being touted as the most expensive congressional campaign in the country.
As of Oct. 19, according to Open Secrets, Slotkin has spent nearly $8.5 million of her $9.3 million campaign war chest and has $2.43 million of cash on hand. Barrett, reports the website, has spent $2.4 million of a total $2.467 million raised donations of which only $63,172 is remaining.
District maps were redrawn after the 2020 census. Slotkin is an incumbent in the 8th District; 7th District incumbent Rep. Tim Walberg is now running in the 5th District.
The race has attracted big-name endorsements from out-of-state political figures Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democrat who represented Hawaii in the U.S. House, and lame duck Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney from Wyoming. In a partisan twist, Gabbard supports Barrett while Cheney is campaigning on behalf of Slotkin. Barrett this week also got an endorsement from Harriet Hageman, who defeated Cheney in Wyoming's August GOP primary.
“I'm here and really proud to support fellow veteran Tom Barrett, who's stepping up to serve and lead our country in a time of need in Congress,” Gabbard said in a campaign ad released earlier this week. “Having served in Congress for eight years on the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, I know firsthand that a vote for Slotkin is a vote for more war.”
Gabbard’s comments may have been prompted by Slotkin’s closing comments during a WDIV-TV debate in late September, in which the congresswoman said she would be willing to engage China militarily in defense of Taiwan.
In two polls since Labor Day, Slotkin leads Barrett. The FiveThirtyEight model simulator gives Slotkin a 72% chance to win, Barrett 28%.
The Glengariff Group conducted a WDIV/Detroit News poll Oct. 18-20, with Slotkin achieving a 47% edge over Barrett’s 41.3%. The poll also reported 8.3% of respondents were undecided, while 3.6% of those polled said they’d vote for the Libertarian candidate. Glengariff surveyed 400 likely voters and had a 4.9% margin of error.
Slotkin led 56% to 38% in a Target/Insyght poll Sept. 12-14. Pollsters surveyed 500 likely voters and reported 4.5% margin of error.